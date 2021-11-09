ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.65 ($23.12).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €14.98 ($17.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.60 and its 200-day moving average is €16.52. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.