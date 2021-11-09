Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $8.87 million and $1.92 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00002983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057459 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002522 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010564 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.