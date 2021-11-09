Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $64.36 Average PT from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
PRTA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 4,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
