Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $64.36 Average PT from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 4,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.