Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $78,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of LVS opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.