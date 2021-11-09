Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

