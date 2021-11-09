Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

