Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 108,896 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 538.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 53,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.