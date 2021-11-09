Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,022 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $153.95 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

