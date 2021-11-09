Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 223,808 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1,117.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of The GEO Group worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

