Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,249 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

