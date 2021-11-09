Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2,316.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 795,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,131.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

