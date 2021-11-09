Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

