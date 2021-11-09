Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 111,189 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $8,714,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,634 shares of company stock valued at $485,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

