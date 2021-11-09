Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,118 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

