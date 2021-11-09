Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

