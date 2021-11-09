Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.95

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 2544821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.