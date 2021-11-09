Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

NYSE BIP opened at $61.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

