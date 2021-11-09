Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Boosted by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Shares of MGM opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

