Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Issued By KeyCorp

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

ATUS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

