Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.88.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$51.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$28.30 and a 1 year high of C$51.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

