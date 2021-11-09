Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issued By William Blair

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

