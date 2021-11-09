Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

