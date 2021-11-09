Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Itron has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,256.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

