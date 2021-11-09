Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $16.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $202.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,926 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

