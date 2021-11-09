QASH Price Reaches $0.0929 on Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $644,911.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00224583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00095327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

