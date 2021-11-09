QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,015,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 295,713 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 82.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 63.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QS opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,255 shares of company stock worth $17,498,131 in the last ninety days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

