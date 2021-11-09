Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.33.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.36 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$29.45 and a 1-year high of C$36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

