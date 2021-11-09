QuickX Protocol Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $51,608.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00224583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00095327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.