Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quilter to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 157.35 ($2.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.62. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 128.10 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

