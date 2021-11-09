Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. Barclays cut Quilter to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

QLT opened at GBX 157.35 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 128.10 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Quilter’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

