RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

