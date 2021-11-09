RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDNT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,808. RadNet has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RadNet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of RadNet worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.