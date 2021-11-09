Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0212 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $217,712.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

