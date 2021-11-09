Rate3 (RTE) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $600,674.58 and approximately $186,902.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.