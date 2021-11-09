Raymond James Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FINGF. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

