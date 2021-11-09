Raymond James Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $27.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.82.

SWCH stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

