Raymond James Cuts Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $65.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

