Raymond James Increases InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $15.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 221.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $8,580,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.