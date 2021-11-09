Raymond James Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DK opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Delek US has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

