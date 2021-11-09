Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.82.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

