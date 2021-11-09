Raymond James Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $74.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $70.72 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,595,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after acquiring an additional 579,320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after buying an additional 377,984 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.