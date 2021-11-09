Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $734,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

