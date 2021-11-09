Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL):

11/5/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

10/20/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

10/13/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -221.34 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

