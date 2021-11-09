Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 284,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

