Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of RDFN opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,402. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

