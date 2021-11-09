Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 6,879 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

