Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 8,593 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

