Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

