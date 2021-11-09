Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.