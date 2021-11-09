Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

